Ida Miller, 76, of Shepherdsville, died on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Earl Miller; daughters, Marie Miller, Frankie Lynch and Mona Miller; sons, Joseph, Heimmie and Wayne Miller.
She is survived by her son, Tim (Clarisa Kyle Herring) Miller; son-in-law, Donald Lynch; daughter-in-law, Kelly Miller; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Tuesday, May 28, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Monday.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 29, 2019