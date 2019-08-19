Inez Nickole Browning, 39, of West Point, died on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
She is survived by her fiancŽ, Greg Cox; daughters, Gabrielle (Andy) Browning, Lily (Austin) Browning, Ashley (Connor) Harris and Chevelle (Tony) Cox; sons, Shawn Scott and Preston (Brooke) James; parents, Johnny and Inez Scott; sisters, Debbie (Billy) Graham, Terry Hicks, Robbie (David) Newman and Brittany Woolett; brothers, Little Johnny Scott, Rudy Scott and Michael Scott; and two grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville. Entombment on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Aug. 21, 2019