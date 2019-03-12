Jack Warren Harris, 77, of Mount Washington, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Sue Miller; grandson, Sean Patrick Miller; parents, John and Merry Harris; sister, Debra Murray; brother, Ned T. Rhodes; and stepmother, Betty Harris Brunson.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Wanda Winstead Harris; daughters, Carla Johnson and Stacey Harris; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and brother, Rick (Sandra) Rhodes.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Friday, March 15, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday.
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 18, 2019