Jack Wendell Lee Sr., 64, of Lebanon Junction, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at the Norton Bosporus Unit in Louisville.
He was a former heavy equipment operator for Southern Pipeline and a member of the NRA.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Misty Cunningham; grandson, Jack Kodie Lee; parents, John Henry Lee Sr. and Ruby Ellen 'Sissy' Etherton Lee; and an infant sister.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Lynn Cox Lee; a son, Jack Wendell (Heaven) Lee Jr.; daughter, Brandy Lee (Dean) Gaw; two brothers, Johnny (Jerri) Lee and Jami (Blenda) Lee; a sister, Kandy (Bobby) Lee; mother-in-law, Doriscella Cox; 10 grandchildren, Felecia, Gauge, Dakota, Hally, Cameron, Constance, Hannah, Levi, Ashtryn and Lily; and two great-grandsons, Jackson and Brian.
A celebration of life will be from 2-7 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the VFW Post 5710 on Highway 44 West in Shepherdsville. Anyone wishing to bring a dish or need other information, call 270-320-8773. Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.
