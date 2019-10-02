Jakie Arthur Wiley, 89, of Mount Washington, died on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Betty Jean Wiley; and his son, Artie Wiley.
He is survived by his two daughters, Debbie (Charlie) Zitnik and Tammie Hartman; daughter-in-law, Cathy Wiley; sister, Neva Whitlow; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Oct. 7, 2019