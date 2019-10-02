Jakie Arthur Wiley

Service Information
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY
40047
(502)-538-4228
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Highland Memory Gardens
Obituary
Jakie Arthur Wiley, 89, of Mount Washington, died on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Betty Jean Wiley; and his son, Artie Wiley.
He is survived by his two daughters, Debbie (Charlie) Zitnik and Tammie Hartman; daughter-in-law, Cathy Wiley; sister, Neva Whitlow; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Oct. 7, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
