James Alan Bassett

Service Information
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-543-6881
Obituary
Send Flowers

James Alan Bassett, 71, of Mount Washington, died on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Earl and Pearl Bassett; along with children Robert Bassett, Angela Bassett and Linda Barta.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Georgia Bassett; children, David (Amanda) Bassett, David Wyant, Bernard Wyant, Sommer Smith, Caesha Hester, Modesty Barta, Raymond Wyant, Juana Zamora, Gabriella Zamora and Stephany Zamora; siblings, John Bassett and Michael Bassett; and 10 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. Visitation after 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.