James Alan Bassett, 71, of Mount Washington, died on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Earl and Pearl Bassett; along with children Robert Bassett, Angela Bassett and Linda Barta.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Georgia Bassett; children, David (Amanda) Bassett, David Wyant, Bernard Wyant, Sommer Smith, Caesha Hester, Modesty Barta, Raymond Wyant, Juana Zamora, Gabriella Zamora and Stephany Zamora; siblings, John Bassett and Michael Bassett; and 10 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. Visitation after 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 5, 2019