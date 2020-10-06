1/
James Anderson Burden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Anderson Burden, 85, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Mary Iva (Evans) Burden; wife, Wanda Lee Burden; and son, Paul O'Neil Burden.
He is survived by his children, Shirley Jo (John) Coffman, Pam (David) Nelson, Peggy (Mark) Thompson, Rosie (Rick) Richardson; Jimmy (Ismari) Burden, Debbie (David) Collard, Jason (Tami) Burden and J.T. (Courtney) Burden; step-children, Gail (Chuck) Faith, Steve (Tammy) Hornback and Michael (Brenda) Coy; 28 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Hill Top General Baptist Church with burial in Mount Eden Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 1-8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. on Thursday, both at the church.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shephersdville was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved