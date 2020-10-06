James Anderson Burden, 85, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Mary Iva (Evans) Burden; wife, Wanda Lee Burden; and son, Paul O'Neil Burden.

He is survived by his children, Shirley Jo (John) Coffman, Pam (David) Nelson, Peggy (Mark) Thompson, Rosie (Rick) Richardson; Jimmy (Ismari) Burden, Debbie (David) Collard, Jason (Tami) Burden and J.T. (Courtney) Burden; step-children, Gail (Chuck) Faith, Steve (Tammy) Hornback and Michael (Brenda) Coy; 28 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Hill Top General Baptist Church with burial in Mount Eden Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 1-8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. on Thursday, both at the church.

Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shephersdville was in charge of arrangements.



