James Baker Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Baker Smith.
Service Information
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-957-5200
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

James Baker Smith, 48, returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
He was born on July 15, 1971, in Lousiville. Mr. Smith was a very talented concrete finisher but singing and songwriting was his true passion. Most of all, he had an amazing love for his daughters, who were his life.
He leaves to cherish his memory, parents, Douglas and Nina Smith; his loving wife of two years, Melinda Smith; daughters, Jayla and Selina Smith; stepchildren, Zach, Adam, Makayla and Gracie; siblings, Douglas 'Jay' (Jeanie) Smith Jr., Craig (Robin) Smith, Tony Smith, Dedee (Bryan) McDonald and Billy Smith; and a host of other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details