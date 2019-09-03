James Baker Smith, 48, returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

He was born on July 15, 1971, in Lousiville. Mr. Smith was a very talented concrete finisher but singing and songwriting was his true passion. Most of all, he had an amazing love for his daughters, who were his life.

He leaves to cherish his memory, parents, Douglas and Nina Smith; his loving wife of two years, Melinda Smith; daughters, Jayla and Selina Smith; stepchildren, Zach, Adam, Makayla and Gracie; siblings, Douglas 'Jay' (Jeanie) Smith Jr., Craig (Robin) Smith, Tony Smith, Dedee (Bryan) McDonald and Billy Smith; and a host of other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 3 p.m. on Thursday.

