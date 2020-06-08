James 'Jimmy' Cruise, 81, of Mount Washington, passed away at Baptist Health on Saturday, June 6, 2020, with his family by his side.
Jimmy was well known throughout the community and loved by so many. Jimmy was one of the founders of the Bullitt County Youth Football League. His legacy lives through the positive impact football had on so many Bullitt County youth.
Horse racing was a great passion and he was named leading UDRS County Fair Standard-bred trainer in 2001.
He loved the Kentucky Wildcats, singing 'family tradition,' gathering his many friends at his famous Jim's Pig Roasts, time with his beloved Pat, his children, his grandchildren, and great times with his cousins. Jimmy spoke of fond memories of his mother and father and was a Baptist by faith.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia 'Pat' Cruise; his parents, Patrick and Christine Cruise; his sister, Patty Ann Cruise Bremm; along with step-children, April, Cathy and Rusty Zabel.
He is survived by his children, Timothy Spencer (Connie) Cruise of Mount Washington, James Michael Cruise of Hillview and Christy Cruise (Mark) Rogers of Mount Washington; his step-children, Ricky (Jodi) Zabel of Mount Washington and Billy (Denise) Zabel of Jeffersontown; 16 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; nephew, Pat McGruder; and many cousins, family members and friends.
A joint funeral service for Jimmy and Pat will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, and after 9 a.m. on Friday, June 12. Bro. Carl Thomas will officiate with burial in Lebanon Junction Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow the funeral at the home of Christy and Mark Rogers at 1853 Flatlick Road in Mount Washington. Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com
Published in The Pioneer News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.