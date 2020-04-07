James 'Jim' Dwayne Goers, 74, of Brooks, died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his brother, David Goers; and niece, Holly Goers.
He is survived by his wife of over 52 years, Sharon Goers; sons, Dwayne (Shannon) Goers, Michael (Laura) Goers and Kevin (Christy) Goers; eight grandchildren; a great-grandson; and siblings, Earlene Belzowski and Phillip Goers.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, all services at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home were private and limited to the closest of friends.
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 8, 2020