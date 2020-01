James Jackson Mahoney, 76, of Lebanon Junction, died on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.He was preceded in death by his parents, James Fredrick and Anna Mae Davis Mahoney; brothers, William Charles and Joseph Mahoney; and three sisters, Helen Frances McCubbins, Catherine Laverne Judd and Ola Mae Mahoney.He is survived by two former wives, Sherry Burden, the mother of his children, and Sue Mahoney; three daughters, Shelly Mahoney, Dosie (Robert) Mahoney Smith and Shasta (Brian) Mahoney McCubbins; three brothers, Kenneth 'Skeeter' Mahoney, Jerry Mahoney and Robbie Mahoney; a sister, Shelia Tatum; and a grandson.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Church of God of Prophecy in Lebanon Junction with burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Saturday and after 10 a.m. on Sunday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.