James 'Jim' R. Bundy, 53, of Louisville, died on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bundy; and grandparents, James H. Lewis and Margaret Lewis.
He is survived by his wife, Kathie Bundy; children, Brandy Bundy, Holly (Glen Jones Jr.) Bundy and Dawn (John) Heath; two grandchildren; mother, Ida Mae Allen; and sisters, Tina Imhoff and Angela Goins.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation after 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Feb. 27, 2019