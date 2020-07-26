1/
James Robert (Bob) Woods
James Robert 'Bob' (Mousie) Woods, 87, of Louisville, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Joseph 'Bobby Jo' Woods; grandson, Robert Joseph Pedro; parents, Anna Mae and William Dewey Woods Sr.; brothers, William Dewey Woods Jr. and Ray Woods; and sister, Edith Amos.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Nancy; children, Nancy Attonito, Sharon Krugler, Billy Woods, Cindy Barnett, Tony Woods, Wayne Woods, Joyce Ann (John) Crook, Adam (Christy) Pedro Jr., and Amy (Nick) Wallace; 25 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Wanda (Gary) Sellers, Patsy McDonald and Mike Woods.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Jul. 26 to Jul. 29, 2020.
