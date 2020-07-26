James Robert 'Bob' (Mousie) Woods, 87, of Louisville, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Joseph 'Bobby Jo' Woods; grandson, Robert Joseph Pedro; parents, Anna Mae and William Dewey Woods Sr.; brothers, William Dewey Woods Jr. and Ray Woods; and sister, Edith Amos.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Nancy; children, Nancy Attonito, Sharon Krugler, Billy Woods, Cindy Barnett, Tony Woods, Wayne Woods, Joyce Ann (John) Crook, Adam (Christy) Pedro Jr., and Amy (Nick) Wallace; 25 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Wanda (Gary) Sellers, Patsy McDonald and Mike Woods.

Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.



