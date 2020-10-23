James Roscoe Neace, 67, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

Mr. Neace was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 27, 1953. He retired from General Electric after 42 years of service. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era in Germany.

Among those who preceded him in death are his daughters, Loretta Baker and Amy Neace; his mother, Myrtle B. Harrod; sister, Thelma Strong; grandfather, Roscoe Brock; grandmother, Lizzy Moore; stepfather, Joe Pike; and his childhood best friend, Joe Brown.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Laura Elizabeth Neace; children, Alice (Tom) Abell, Jaime (Bill) Phelps and Charles Neace; grandchildren, Raven Dawn, Cheyenne Bierod, Terrie Sue Abell, Thomas (Lee) Abell Jr., Ashley (Michael) Morton, Dakota Abell, Bill Phelps Jr., Timothy Phelps, Austin Phelps and Lucas Phelps; great-grandchildren, Jake Baker, Blade Hudson, Leah Hudson, Terrie Hudson, Evelyn Morton, Emily Morton, Raydale Phelps and Maria Phelps; his best friend, Lacy Cox, along with Lacy's family; and a host of many other dear family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will follow in Hebron Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Expressions of sympathy may go to the WHAS Crusade for Children.



