James Thomas McCubbins
James Thomas McCubbins, 68, of Lebanon Junction, died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at his home.
He was a shift leader at Lanham Lumber and a member of the Lebanon Junction Church of God of Prophecy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Lee and Helen Frances Mahoney McCubbins; and a brother, Kenneth McCubbins.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean Brooks McCubbins; daughters, Patricia, Carrie, Tomasina and Katrina McCubbins; brothers, Marvin, Marshall, Stevie and Stacy McCubbins; sisters, Alicia Frye, Casey McCubbins, Penny Cothern, Connie McCubbins and Anna Gassman; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Pioneer News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 30, 2020.
