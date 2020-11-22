James Thomas McCubbins, 68, of Lebanon Junction, died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at his home.

He was a shift leader at Lanham Lumber and a member of the Lebanon Junction Church of God of Prophecy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Lee and Helen Frances Mahoney McCubbins; and a brother, Kenneth McCubbins.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean Brooks McCubbins; daughters, Patricia, Carrie, Tomasina and Katrina McCubbins; brothers, Marvin, Marshall, Stevie and Stacy McCubbins; sisters, Alicia Frye, Casey McCubbins, Penny Cothern, Connie McCubbins and Anna Gassman; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction was in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store