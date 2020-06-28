James W. Shay
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James W. Shay, 81, of Shepherdsville, died on Friday, June 26, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James M. Shay and Jessie Gordon Butts; his grandson, Nicky Young; brother, Shay; and sister, Joyce Terhune.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Fronzi P. Shay; children, Pam (Doug) Zettwoch, Carrie (Leslie) Jewell, Cathy Nicoulin, Rita Parsons and James Michael (Missy) Shay; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Joan McMillin.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Visitation after 3 p.m. on Sunday. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Highland Memory Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Jun. 28 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved