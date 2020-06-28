James W. Shay, 81, of Shepherdsville, died on Friday, June 26, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James M. Shay and Jessie Gordon Butts; his grandson, Nicky Young; brother, Shay; and sister, Joyce Terhune.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Fronzi P. Shay; children, Pam (Doug) Zettwoch, Carrie (Leslie) Jewell, Cathy Nicoulin, Rita Parsons and James Michael (Missy) Shay; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Joan McMillin.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Visitation after 3 p.m. on Sunday. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Highland Memory Gardens.



