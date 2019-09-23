James William Brown

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James William Brown.
Obituary
Send Flowers

James William Brown, 78, of Hebron Estates, returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
He was born on July 24, 1941, in Louisville. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a retired district supervisor for Burger Chef and Jerry's Restaurants.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Joseph Brown and Mary Katherine Brown; brothers-in-law, Gene Smith and Robert Smith Sr.; and nephew, Raymond Sewell.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 57 years, Delores Brown; sons, Troy Anthony (Dana) Brown and Kyle Lynn (Kimberly) Brown; grandchildren, Jacquie Brown (Scott) Underwood, Jacob Brown, Matthew Brown and Jonah Brown; sister, Jo Sue Barrett; sister-in-law, Shirley Smith; nephews, Allan Sewell, Terry Sewell, Robert Smith Jr. and Timothy Smith; and special friends, Miss Dolly, Biff and Jim-Bob.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday and after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.