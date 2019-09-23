James William Brown, 78, of Hebron Estates, returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

He was born on July 24, 1941, in Louisville. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a retired district supervisor for Burger Chef and Jerry's Restaurants.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Joseph Brown and Mary Katherine Brown; brothers-in-law, Gene Smith and Robert Smith Sr.; and nephew, Raymond Sewell.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 57 years, Delores Brown; sons, Troy Anthony (Dana) Brown and Kyle Lynn (Kimberly) Brown; grandchildren, Jacquie Brown (Scott) Underwood, Jacob Brown, Matthew Brown and Jonah Brown; sister, Jo Sue Barrett; sister-in-law, Shirley Smith; nephews, Allan Sewell, Terry Sewell, Robert Smith Jr. and Timothy Smith; and special friends, Miss Dolly, Biff and Jim-Bob.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday and after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

