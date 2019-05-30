James William 'Jim' Lucas, 76, of Lebanon Junction, died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Thomas 'Tommy' Lucas; parents, Charles Thomas Lucas Sr. and Margaret Pauline Lucas; three brothers, Joseph 'Wilson' Lucas, Charles Thomas 'Tommy' Lucas Jr. and Thomas Curtis Lucas; and a sister, Oma Lee Feaster.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Daniels Lucas; daughter, Lori Lucas Davis; three sisters, Mary 'Aline' Vessels, Catherine 'Inez' Lucas and Anna 'Geraldine' (Adrian) Riggs; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Saturday, June 1, at the First Baptist Church of Shepherdsville. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 3, 2019