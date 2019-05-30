James William "Jim" Lucas

Service Information
Kappel Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY
40150
(502)-833-4823
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kappel Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Shepherdsville , KY
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Shepherdsville , KY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

James William 'Jim' Lucas, 76, of Lebanon Junction, died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Thomas 'Tommy' Lucas; parents, Charles Thomas Lucas Sr. and Margaret Pauline Lucas; three brothers, Joseph 'Wilson' Lucas, Charles Thomas 'Tommy' Lucas Jr. and Thomas Curtis Lucas; and a sister, Oma Lee Feaster.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Daniels Lucas; daughter, Lori Lucas Davis; three sisters, Mary 'Aline' Vessels, Catherine 'Inez' Lucas and Anna 'Geraldine' (Adrian) Riggs; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Saturday, June 1, at the First Baptist Church of Shepherdsville. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at Kappel Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.