James William Perkins

Obituary
James William Perkins, 76, of Frankfort, died on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Virginia Perkins; and brothers, Steven and Paul Perkins.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Geraldine Perkins; daughter, Kimberly Brown; sisters, Ona Fay Hoosier, Carolyn 'Sally' Snellen, Anita Jones and Debbie Jarrell; two grandchildren; one great-grandson; eight brothers-in-law; and six sisters-in-law.
Funerals services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Jan. 20, 2020
