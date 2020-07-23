Jean Druen Watson, 79, of Louisville, died on July 3, 2020.

She was born on May 31, 1941, in Louisville to the late Pete and Thelma (Friend) Peacock. She had worked as a delivery driver for a transmission company.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Thelma (Friend) Peacock; husbands, Randall Druen and Harry Watson; and brother, Ronald Peacock.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Hash; son, Randy (Carol) Druen; grandsons, Chris and Jeremy Druen; great-granddaughters, Athena and Pryia Druen; and siblings, Richard Peacock, Ruth Ann McCoy, Rita Dunagan and Kay Isabel.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, July 7, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home with private burial at Pennsylvania Run Cemetery.



