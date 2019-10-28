Jeannette 'Jan' Mary Phelps, 82, of Hillview, died on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ray Phelps; daughter, Julianna Marie Phelps; sister, Louise Worland; and parents, Marion and Margaret Worland.
She is survived by her children, Bill (Kim) Phelps, Tom (Robin) Phelps II, Jeni (Bryan) Bullock, Tracy Freeman and Glenn (Jana) Pruitt; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Pat Smith and Charlie (Patty) Worland.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church with interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway.
Published in The Pioneer News on Oct. 30, 2019