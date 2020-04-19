Jeffrey Wayne Hutchison, 54, of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
He was a driver for Messer and Associates, a proud union member and a member of the American Motorcycle Association. He was also baptized at First Christian Church of Lebanon Junction.
Jeffrey was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard and Reserves, where he was an Apache pilot.
He was preceded in death by his father, John W. Hutchison Jr.; two brothers, John Stewart and Bruce Roy Hutchison; and a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Catherine 'Cathy' and Mark Wade.
He is survived by his three sons, Jesse Wayne (Alisa) Hutchison, Casey Lee Hutchison and John Stewart Hutchison; daughter, Kathryn Nicole Hutchison; his mother, June Kerrick Hutchison; and four grandchildren, Tristan, Arianna, Anthony and Liam.
The family has chosen to offer a drive-thru viewing from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, April 20, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, go to www.trowbridgefh.com
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 22, 2020