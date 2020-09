Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeffry Kuchta died on Sept. 15, 2020.

He is survived by his parents, Anthony and Mary Lee Kuchta; children, Mary Lee Kuchta, Laura Dryden, Jennifer Osborne, Jeffery Kuchta Jr., and Stephen Kuchta; siblings, Anthony Kuchta II, Christine Brodhead, Eileen Bebeau, Bradley Kuchta, Michelle Garry, Joanne Thompson and James Kuchta; and four grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, no funeral services were held.



