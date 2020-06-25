Jennifer Lynn Hill, 51, of Lebanon Junction, died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

She is survived by her parents, Gary Tinnell Sr. and Linda Kline; her husband, Joe Hill; daughters, Rachel Aaron and Sarah (Brandon) Aaron; siblings, Lisa (Dale) Cunningham, Amanda (Matt) Drury and Gary (Destinie) Tinnell Jr.; and a grandson.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday.



