Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer Rene Hurst Picheo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jennifer Rene' Hurst Picheo, 47, of Shepherdsville, returned to h er Heavenly Father on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

She was born to John and Becky Hurst on Dec. 4, 1972, in Louisville, along with her identical twin sister, Jeannine. She was a woman of strong faith and a member of First Baptist Church of Shepherdsville. Jennifer also loved going to Little Flock Baptist Church and Southeastern Christian Church.

She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in human resources. Jennifer worked for UPS for over 25 years, a proud member of the Family Assistance Support Team (FAST) and was currently an employee relations and learning and development manager.

Jennifer also served as city clerk for Hebron Estates for over 19 years.

She loved shopping. Jennifer couldn't pass up a sale, it didn't matter if she drove or had to fly. Jennifer loved vacations with her family on the beach and at Disney. She had a big heart, a generous nature and truly cared for all people.

Jennifer gave the ultimate gift of life to many through organ donation. She loved her family dearly. Her husband and daughter were the lights of her life. Jennifer will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Ruby Wells and Joe and Mary Hurst.

She is survived by her loving husband and the love of her life for over 14 years, Michael Picheo; her precious daughter, Madison; parents, John C. and Becky Hurst; sisters, identical twin Jeannine (Tim) Hurst-Emory and Emily (Jeremy) Hurst-Jones; nieces and nephews, Logan and Cooper Emory, Lucky, Lily and Lane Jones and Katie Taylor; mother- and father-in-law, Louis and Patricia Picheo; sister- and brother-in-law, Toni and Tom Taylor; her UPS family; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Little Flock Baptist Church with burial in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 1-8 p.m. at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway and after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the following: Little Flock Baptist Church (5500 N. Preston Highway, Shepherdsville 40165; Paws with Purpose (3411 Bardstown Road, Louisville 40218); or the Epilepsy Foundation of Louisville (982 Eastern Parkway, Louisville 40217).

Published in The Pioneer News on Dec. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Pioneer News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close