Jerome Hillman Hawkins, 80, of Mount Washington, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Jewish Hospital.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Deneen Frazier; two brothers, Larry and Carroll Hawkins.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sue Hawkins; a son, Nick (Pam) Hawkins; a brother, Albert Hawkins; two sisters, Libby Harned and Mary Jo Jameson; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date. McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on Mar. 23, 2020