He was a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church, a former Mason and worked with the Bullitt County Rescue in the 1960s. Jerry was a hard worker who spent most of his time on the farm. He enjoyed being with his family and playing music.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest M. and Mary A. Whitworth; and a brother, Clark Whitworth.

He is survived by his wife, Cloda 'Gabby' Faye Whitworth, whom passed away the following day; son, Paul Whitworth of Poplar Bluff, Mo., a nephew, William Whitworth of Alabama; and several friends.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with Bro. Carl Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday. Online condolences may be made at

605 South Preston Highway

Shepherdsville , KY 40165

(502) 543-6881 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Pioneer News on Feb. 27, 2019

