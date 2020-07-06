1/
Jerry "Hoss" Holland
Jerry 'Hoss' Holland, 59, of Louisville, died on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, D.T. and Katherine Isaacs; and daughter, Jamie Carter.
He is survived by his sons, Anthony Holland, Tony and Chris Isaacs; daughters, Lacy (Derick) Thiesing, Kayla (Aaron) Holland, Ashley Holland; brothers, Tim and Mike Isaacs; sisters, Joann Stidham, Angie Isaacs and Pam Cornett; seven grandchildren and other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Close Funeral Home
285 South Buckman St.
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 955-6304
