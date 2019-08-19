Jewell Kenneth Sharp, 81, of Hillview, returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 7, 1937, at Earlington, Ky. Mr. Sharp was retired from Armour-Eckich Meats after 30 years of service.

He was precede in death by his loving wife, Wanda Lee Sharp; parents, Gilbert and Virginia McCombs; a sister; and brothers.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Timothy (Judy), Ken (Gina), Richie (Leda) Sharp and Melissa (Matt) Frazier; grandchildren, Megan, Matthew and Justin Sharp; brother, Douglas Sharp; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of extended grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral services will be at Noon on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway and John Harper Highway. Interment will be at Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

