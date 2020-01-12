Jimmie Carol Cox, 81, of Shepherdsville, died on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Davis and Pauline Peyton; and brother-in-law, William Adkins.
She is survived by her husband, Hubert Cox; children, Scott Frank (Carey) and Leslie Sander (Darrell); stepson, Hubert Steven Cox; five grandchildren; sister, Glenna Adkins.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Jan. 15, 2020