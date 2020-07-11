1/
Joan Webb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Webb, 77, of Lebanon Junction, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Christine Drew Allen; brothers, Danny, David, Bruce and Steven Allen; and a sister, Catherine Allen.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond; children, Mark Webb, Raymond Webb, Christy Bailey and Joni Webb; brothers, Timmy and Wilbur Loren Allen; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with graveside services at Noon on Tuesday at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens. Visitation after Noon on Sunday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pioneer News from Jul. 11 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved