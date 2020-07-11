Joan Webb, 77, of Lebanon Junction, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Christine Drew Allen; brothers, Danny, David, Bruce and Steven Allen; and a sister, Catherine Allen.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond; children, Mark Webb, Raymond Webb, Christy Bailey and Joni Webb; brothers, Timmy and Wilbur Loren Allen; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with graveside services at Noon on Tuesday at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens. Visitation after Noon on Sunday.



