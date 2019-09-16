JoAnn Celina McGaha, 67, of Brooks, died on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Gladys Rash; sisters, Joyce Robinson, Judy Rash and Barbara Rash; and father-in-law, Cliff McGaha.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Scotty McGaha; children and spouses, Telly McGaha and Justin Brown, James and Phebe McGaha, Casye and Eric Chesher; grandchildren, Sydney McGaha, Justin Brown and Noah Chesher; mother-in-law, Maeola McGaha and her siblings and spouses, Jacque (the late Cliff) Hauenstein, Joe (Nancy) Rash, Jerry (Betty) Rash and Butch (Yvonda) Rash; in-laws, Robin and Tommy Freeman and Rick McGaha; numerous nieces and nephews and friends; and caregivers Samantha Milby and Gracie.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on Preston Highway at John Harper Highway. Cremation will follow.

Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Expressions of sympathy may go to Cabbage Patch Settlement and the Catholic Campaign for Human Development.

