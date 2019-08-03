Joetta Bass Calhoun, 75, of Mount Washington, passed away on Aug. 1, 2019, at Baptist Health Louisville.

She was a graduate of Mount Washington High School Class of 1962, attended both Western Kentucky University and the University of Louisville, and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

She began her career working in the office of both U.S. Rep. William Natcher and Bullitt County Judge Arson Moore. She then retired after many years working as a regional planner for KIPDA.

Following her retirement, she served on the Mount Washington City Council before serving as the city's Mayor.

She is survived by her mother, Hazel Travis Bass; two daughters, Donna (Jerry) Passaflume and Toni Calhoun Unser; two brothers, Bill (Suzy) and David (Libby) Bass; one sister, Alice Jean Lucas; six grandchildren, Brian, Craig, Kevin (Amy), Kimberly, Cole and Addison; three great-grandchildren, Tanner, Xavier and Sebastian; along with a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Mount Washington with burial to follow in Mount Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9 a.m. on Wednesday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington.

At the family's request, please, in lieu of flowers make donations in Joetta's memory to Downs Syndrome of Louisville.

