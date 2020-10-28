1/
John A. Vereb
John A. Vereb, 52, of Mount Washington, died on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. He was a parishioner of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Mount Washington.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Vereb.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 10 years, Angela Wells-Vereb; children, Harrison Vereb, Conner Wells, Alayna Wells; father, John Vereb; brothers, Jeff (Kim) Vereb and Jason (Randall) Vereb; nieces and nephews, Zach, Jake, Katelyn, Finley and Jaxon.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Newcomer Cremations, Funeral and Receptions Ñ East Louisville on Juneau Drive. A private service will follow. Memorial donations can be made to the Kenneth and Mary Sue Walters Endowed Scholarship for Nursing at McKendree University. Donations may be made online at giving.mckendree.edu by including 'John Vereb memorial' in the comment box.

Published in The Pioneer News from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, 2020.
