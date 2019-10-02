John Alan Rhodes, 72, of Lebanon Junction, died on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his son, Marty Rhodes; a grandson, Keaton Rhodes; his parents, John Thomas and Virginia Rose Montgomery Rhodes; a brother, James Richard Rhodes; and a sister, Dorothy Frances Rhodes.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Vincent Rhodes; a son, Trevor Alan (Lori) Rhodes; two daughters, Shelly (Doug) Strong and Stacie LuAnn Napier; a brother, Robert Paul Rhodes; three sisters, Ruth Ann Bishop, Linda Pearl Abridge and Mary Jo Johns; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in the Rhodes Family Cemetery. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Friday and after 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Oct. 7, 2019