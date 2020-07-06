John Alexander Pence Sr., 73, of Worthville, Ky., died on Jan. 15, 2020, with family by his side.

A former resident of Bullitt County, Pence was known by many for his love of Jesus, family and Volkswagens. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell Pence and Martha Rose (McHargue) Watkins.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Janet (Peabody) Pence; four sons, John James (Barbara) Pence of Gloucester, Va., John Pence II of Worthville, Jeremy (Meagan) Pence of Worthville and Joshua Pence of Louisville; two daughters, Patty (Robert) Pence Collins of Worthville and Barbara (John) Pence Dayton of Gloucester; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A life celebration was held on Jan. 20, 2020, at the Family Worship Center in Carrollton, Ky. A memorial page has been set up on Facebook to post personal memories. Graham-Dunn Funeral Home in Carrollton was in charge of the arrangements.



