John Allen Clopton, 58, of Meade County, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Iris Clopton; and brothers, William (Billy) Clopton, David Clopton and Jack Clopton.
He is survived by his sisters, Lynn Huff and Nola (Jimmy) Avery; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home on North Preston Highway at John Harper Highway with cremation to follow. Visitation after 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on July 1, 2019