John Patrick Kuprion Jr., 72, of Lebanon Junction, died on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Patrick Kuprion Sr. and Helen Ruth Kuprion.

He is survived by his son, Jake (Morgan) Kuprion; daughter, Kallie (Tad Durbin) Kuprion; and five grandchildren with one on the way.

Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with cremation to follow. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. on Saturday.



