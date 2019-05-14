John Wayne Moore, 70, of Shepherdsville, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at his home.

He was a retired employee of DuPont Chemical Co., an Air Force veteran and a former member of the First Baptist Church of Mount Washington. He was also a member of the Turbo 6 Buick Club.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 48 years, Ruth Ann Moore; father, John William Moore.

John is survived by his wife, Amye Moore; three daughters, Michelle Moore, Hope Jones and MacKenzye McAdams; his mother, Hannah Moore; along with two grandchildren, Marshall and Olivia Jones.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

We miss you dad, you're with mom now. Michelle and Hope.

