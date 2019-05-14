John Wayne Moore, 70, of Shepherdsville, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at his home.
He was a retired employee of DuPont Chemical Co., an Air Force veteran and a former member of the First Baptist Church of Mount Washington. He was also a member of the Turbo 6 Buick Club.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 48 years, Ruth Ann Moore; father, John William Moore.
John is survived by his wife, Amye Moore; three daughters, Michelle Moore, Hope Jones and MacKenzye McAdams; his mother, Hannah Moore; along with two grandchildren, Marshall and Olivia Jones.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.
We miss you dad, you're with mom now. Michelle and Hope.
Published in The Pioneer News on May 15, 2019