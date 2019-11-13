John William Flint Jr., 66, of Lebanon Junction, died on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown.
He was preceded in death by his father, John William Flint Sr.; and a brother, Frank Flint.
He is survived by his wife, Leslie Diane Gross Flint; daughters, Sarah (Erik Thomas) Flint Pitcock and Mary Flint; mother, Marion Dykes Flint; brother, Donald Flint; sister, Barbara Flint Harris; and two grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Davidson Memorial United Methodist Church in Shepherdsville with interment at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at the Turnaround Center in Lebanon Junction. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pioneer News on Nov. 18, 2019