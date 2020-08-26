Johnnie Franklin Ross, 76, of Shepherdsville, died on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny Thurman and Mamie Marie Boyd Ross; and a brother, David Ross.

He is survived by his wife, Charlyn Ross; son, Timothy (Ivorie) Ross; daughters, Robin (Andrew) Ragg, Johnnie Sue (Tommy) Luttrell and Shauntain Bethards; brother, William Ross; four grandchildren.

Cremation has been chosen with no services or visitation scheduled. Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction was in charge of arrangements.



