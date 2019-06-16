Johnny Claypoole, 73, of Shepherdsville, died on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Stella Margaret (Estes) Claypoole; six brothers; and three sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Dulsia (Sue) Claypoole; son, Johnny (Kimberly) Claypoole; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Eli, Billy, Donny and Clarence Claypoole.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Beckman Street in Shepherdsville. Burial will be in Mount Eden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on June 19, 2019