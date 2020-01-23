Johnny Richard Conner Jr., 55, of Lebanon Junction, died on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Richard Conner Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Conner; sisters, Sue Conner and Tammy (Stacy) Holsapple.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Jan. 27, 2020