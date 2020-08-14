1/
Jonathan Herman Lee
Johnathan Herman Lee, 28, of Lebanon Junction, died on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clifford and Lillie and John and Sissy Lee.
He is survived by his parents, Robert Eugene and Norma Gaye 'Kandy' Lee; brothers, Robert Eugene (Angie) Lee Jr., Paul Brian (Mary Ann) Lee and Christopher Todd (Veronica) Lee; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Cundiff Cemetery. Visitation after 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Published in The Pioneer News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 19, 2020.
