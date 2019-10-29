Jonell Massie, 86, of Bee Spring, Ky., died on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Nellie Meredith; and daughter, Martha Coy.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie Thompson; sons, Gary Massie and Jeff (Kim) Massie; fiance, Larry Beck; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Nov. 4, 2019