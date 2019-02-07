Joseph Alan Ashbaugh Sr., 59, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, with loving family by his side.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and LaVerne Ashbaugh; brothers, Steve, Donald, Tommy and Anthony Ashbaugh; and sister, Lana Decker.

He is survived by his wife of 31 1/2 years, Roberta Ashbaugh; sons, Joseph Ashbaugh Jr., Jacob (Katie) Ashbaugh and James Ashbaugh; three grandchildren, Cameron, Averie and Weston Ashbaugh; brothers, Johnny, Jesse, Terry and Fonda Ashbaugh; sister, Connie Riggs; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 11, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with burial in Kentucky Veteran Central Cemetery in Radcliffe. Friends may pay respects from 1-8 p.m. on Sunday.

