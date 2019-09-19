Joseph Alan Ashbaugh Jr.

Obituary
Joseph Alan Ashbaugh Jr., 31, of Shepherdsville, died on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Ashbaugh Sr.; and grandparents, Jesse and LaVerne Ashbaugh and Jeannette Brumett.
He is survived by his mother, Roberta Ashbaugh; brothers, Jacob (Katie) Ashbaugh and James Ashbaugh; niece and nephews, Cameron, Averie and Weston Ashbaugh; and grandparents, Bob and Sharon Brumett.
The family will host a memorial service on Oct. 5 from 2-5 p.m. at Shepherdsville First Church of the Nazarene. Please feel free to join us in the celebration of Joe's life.
Published in The Pioneer News on Sept. 23, 2019
