Joseph (Ray Ray) Carrico, 70, of Shepherdsville, died on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Carrico; brother, Charles Dunford.
He is survived by his brother, Robert Dale Carrico; and special friends Uby and Terry Burnett.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home on South Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with burial in Hebron Cemetery. Visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Monday and after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Oct. 2, 2019