Joseph 'Corkey' Earvin Troutman, 86, of Lebanon Junction, died on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Norton Bosporus Inpatient Care Center.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Yvonne Huffman Troutman; parents, Chester and Hazel Troutman; and siblings, Donald and Gary Troutman.

He is survived by his children, Cindy (WC) Peacock, Patty (Chuck) Keith, Donna From an, Laura (Haydon) Pillow and Lisa Howard; brother, Billy Wayne Troutman; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation from 3-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9 a.m. on Saturday.



