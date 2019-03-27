Joseph Eugene Cooper, 54, of Shepherdsville, died on Monday, March 25, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Omer and Peggy Cooper; brother, Omer Eugene Cooper Jr.
He is survived by his sisters, Debbie Goodlett and Pam Bentley; brother, Charles Cooper; nephew, Douglas Bentley; niece, Heather Goodlett; great niece, Aubree Bentley; aunts, JoAnn DeMarch, Carol Eisenback and Pat Haney; and uncles, William Andrew Faith and Harry Cooper.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 29, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow. Visitation after 4 p.m. on Friday.
Published in The Pioneer News on Apr. 1, 2019